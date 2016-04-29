The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Massive sacred painting on display at Buddhist festival in Vietnam
With 11 million followers, Buddhism is one of the major religions in Vietnam.
His Holiness Gyalwang Drukpa returns to Vietnam for spring festival
The senior Buddhist dignitary will visit the Great Stupa Mandala Tay Thien in Vinh Phuc Province during his trip.
Take a look at Vietnam's largest jeweled mandala
Crafted entirely by hand, this masterpiece features 35 different types of natural gemstones.
March 15, 2018 | 10:39 am GMT+7
Monks put finishing touches to Vietnam's largest jeweled mandala ahead of grand unveiling
The unveiling of the mandala of Bodhisattva Guanyin this Friday will be attended by Buddhist leader Gyalwang Drukpa.
March 15, 2018 | 07:28 am GMT+7
Thousands fill temple for Hanoi's largest 'life release' ceremony
More than 5 tons of fish were released into the Red River, carrying blessings and prayers of the people.
February 26, 2018 | 08:44 am GMT+7
Vietnam's president releases birds for peaceful new year
President Tran Dai Quang offered incense and released birds at the Imperial Citadel in Hanoi as part of the Spring Festival.
February 24, 2018 | 10:53 pm GMT+7
Documentary about famed Vietnamese Buddhist monk to hit local screens
The release of the film about Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh has been delayed for three months in Vietnam.
February 23, 2018 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese religious group pours water on paper burning ritual
Millions of dollars go up in smoke each year as people try to send their dead relatives gifts for the afterlife.
February 23, 2018 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
Myanmar's child monks become royalty for a day
While most people undertake the Buddhist ritual at least once in their lives, the number of novice monks and nuns is in decline.
December 18, 2017 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Revered Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh leaves Vietnam after one-week visit
The private trip included a night at the pagoda where he spent many years studying and practicing Zen Buddhism.
September 07, 2017 | 11:04 am GMT+7
Famed Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh returns to Vietnam
The 91-year-old Buddhist monk was in good spirits and is expected to visit his hometown Hue.
August 29, 2017 | 04:32 pm GMT+7
Find your spiritual side with a glimpse at the holy world we call home
From Hanoi to London and New Delhi, there are a million ways to celebrate your beliefs.
August 23, 2017 | 07:59 pm GMT+7
Saigon buddhists float lanterns for Vesak
Thousands flocked to the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe Canal on Tuesday night to celebrate the festival.
May 10, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Saigon to receive new ‘school of thought’: Vietnam Buddist University
Phase one of the Vietnam Buddhist Academy will be officially opened at 8am, May 8, 2016, after four years of construction at a cost of VND180 billion ($8 million), according to a ...
April 30, 2016 | 07:10 am GMT+7
Extravagant buddhist statue expected to fetch $300k at festival
A sculpture exhibition featuring dozens of unique works made of precious gems is on display at the Museum of Culture in Hue as part of the Hue Festival 2016, which kicks off on ...
April 29, 2016 | 07:49 pm GMT+7
