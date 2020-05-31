Mekong Delta pagoda preserves Khmer culture

Located seven kilometers away from Bac Lieu Town's center, the pagoda stands out for its signature features of Khmer architecture.
It was built in 1887 on an area of over 4,500 square meters that hosted many constructions, all of them facing the East, a principle in Khmer culture.
The pagoda’s large premises and gardens are kept spick and span by the novice monks who reside there.
Statues like this one, of Prince Siddhartha riding a horse and his man charioteer Chandaka holding on its tail, tell the story of the Buddha.
The pagoda also has many features that highlight Khmer history and culture. The original name of the pagoda was Komphirsakor Prét Chru, which means “deep river”. It was later changed to Xiem Can, meaning “adjacent to water”.
Eighteen steps lead to a wall with large mural of the Buddha. The sanctum of the temple is beyond the wall. The steps are flanked by a pair of kylins, the mythical creatures standing guard.
Elaborate carvings are everywhere. The pedestals on which the mythical creatures stand carry messages written in Khmer.
The walls of the sanctum carry many images of the Buddha and his life story. In the center is a Buddha statue that is two meters high.
Two novice monks walk in the corridors by the side of the main building in the pagoda complex.
The Xiem Can Pagoda has architecture and features of a Khmer pagoda.
Novice monks learn Khmer culture, history and Buddhist philosophy at the Xiem Can Pagoda.
In traditional Khmer culture, the youth can start studying at the pagoda when they turn 12.