Tag
bun cha
Can’t touch this: Table Obama and Bourdain dined at on display in glass cabinet
Just when you thought Vietnam's Obama craze couldn’t get any weirder.
On the hunt for Hanoi's perfect bun cha
One woman’s journey to a paradise where there are no charred bits or salty sauce.
Five Vietnamese dishes that have got global gourmets talking
Let's rule out 'pho' and sample the rising stars of Vietnamese cuisine.
March 25, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Celebrity chef relives Obama's street food experience in Hanoi
Anthony Bourdain shared the excitement of his $6 dinner with the then president.
February 13, 2017 | 02:15 pm GMT+7
Hanoi Bang Bang VI: Slow and Low Bun Cha
The capital's endless twists on white, slender rice noodles.
January 18, 2017 | 09:40 am GMT+7
Obama's Vietnam noodle visit sparks feeding frenzy
The restaurant is cashing in on customers eager to taste what all the fuss is about.
September 23, 2016 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Obama’s ‘bun cha’ goes official
The ‘bun cha’ combo Obama ordered during his trip in Vietnam has gone down in history, marked by a whole page in the menu of the street food place he dined in.
June 17, 2016 | 08:11 pm GMT+7
Obama catapults Hanoi eatery to stardom
U.S. President Obama did not only bring multi-million dollar contracts to Vietnam during his historic visit last week, he also propelled a local restaurant in Hanoi into the ...
June 01, 2016 | 06:48 pm GMT+7
“An Obama portion, please!”: the Bun Cha craze in Hanoi
Yes, that’s it, you didn’t read it wrong. The “Obama portion” has created a craze among both regulars and first-timers at the ‘bun cha’ shop that served Obama during his trip to ...
May 30, 2016 | 07:27 pm GMT+7
Obama has dinner at street food place, shakes hands with cheering Hanoians
Around 500 people have gathered around a ‘bun cha’ place in Le Van Huu street area in Hanoi to catch a glimpse of U.S. President Barack Obama having dinner. He shook hands with ...
May 23, 2016 | 07:35 pm GMT+7
