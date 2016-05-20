VnExpress International
Trump ready to meet Kim Jong Un for first-ever US-North Korea summit

A South Korean envoy announces that Trump is ready to meet Kim Jong Un by May in response to Kim's invitation to hold the first-ever U.S.-North Korea ...

Obama's agenda in Vietnam

U.S. President Barack Obama will discuss a number of issues during his three-day visit to Vietnam, including ...

U.S. heavy transport aircraft greeted by rain in Vietnam

U.S. Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, which transports equipment needed for Obama's visit, on May 21 afternoon landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Ho Chi Minh City) in heavy ...
May 22, 2016 | 10:02 am GMT+7

Obama likely to visit pagoda in Saigon

U.S. President Barack Obama may pay a visit to the 100-year-old Ngoc Hoang (Jade Emperor) Pagoda at the center of Saigon.
May 20, 2016 | 06:53 pm GMT+7
 
