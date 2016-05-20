The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
U.S. President
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Trump ready to meet Kim Jong Un for first-ever US-North Korea summit
A South Korean envoy announces that Trump is ready to meet Kim Jong Un by May in response to Kim's invitation to hold the first-ever U.S.-North Korea ...
Obama's agenda in Vietnam
U.S. President Barack Obama will discuss a number of issues during his three-day visit to Vietnam, including ...
U.S. heavy transport aircraft greeted by rain in Vietnam
U.S. Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, which transports equipment needed for Obama's visit, on May 21 afternoon landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Ho Chi Minh City) in heavy ...
May 22, 2016 | 10:02 am GMT+7
Obama likely to visit pagoda in Saigon
U.S. President Barack Obama may pay a visit to the 100-year-old Ngoc Hoang (Jade Emperor) Pagoda at the center of Saigon.
May 20, 2016 | 06:53 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter