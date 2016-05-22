The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
News
U.S. heavy transport aircraft greeted by rain in Vietnam
By
Duc Dong, Hong Phuc
May 22, 2016 | 10:02 am GMT+7
U.S. Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, which transports equipment needed for Obama's visit, on May 21 afternoon landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Ho Chi Minh City) in heavy rain.
Full screen
Auto play
0
of
0
Tags:
plane
U.S. President
Obama
Tan Son Nhat
Read more
Nearly 70 million voters expected to cast ballots today
U.S. elite dog squad checks security in Noi Bai ahead of Obama visit
Security beefs up during general election
Vietnam’s new chief of general staff appointed
Vietnam kicks off "biggest ever general election"
United States President Barack Obama departs for Vietnam's visit
Airline employees prosecuted for stealing jet fuel
Hanoi goes red and yellow ahead of tomorrow's National Assembly elections
Reading:
U.S. heavy transport aircraft greeted by rain in Vietnam
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World