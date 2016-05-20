VnExpress International
Obama likely to visit pagoda in Saigon

By Hai Duyen   May 20, 2016 | 06:53 pm GMT+7

U.S. President Barack Obama may pay a visit to the 100-year-old Ngoc Hoang (Jade Emperor) Pagoda at the center of Saigon.

A source told VnExpress President Obama is expected to visit the Jade Emperor Pagoda (also known as Phuoc Hai Pagoda) on May 24 afternoon.

Jade Emperor Pagoda on Mai Thi Luu Street, District 1. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Duyen

The Jade Emperor Pagoda on Mai Thi Luu Street, District 1. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Duyen

A pagoda representative confirmed they had received notice of the president’s visit from the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Department of External Relations. U.S. and Vietnamese agencies have scouted the pagoda to guarantee the reception and security for the visit. The U.S. is responsible for all security protocols. According to the source, the pagoda will not receive buddhists and visitors during the president’s visit.

The Jade Emperor Pagoda covers 2,000 square meters and sits opposite office buildings in a discreet well-covered neighborhood on Mai Thi Luu Street in District 1, just 100 meters away from Dien Bien Phu Street. 

Built in 1892, the pagoda has since been a famous attraction, boasting a lush green space that is home to turtles and hundreds of pigeons. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Duyen

Built in 1892, the pagoda has since been a famous attraction, boasting a lush green space that is home to turtles and hundreds of pigeons. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Duyen


Tags: Obama U.S. President Jade Emperor Pagoda
 
