VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

A tour of Vietnamese UNESCO Heritage... scarred by concrete in name of tourism

By Quang Vinh, Khanh Hoang   March 12, 2018 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
A 2,000-step stairway across the Trang An limestone complex was deemed illegal from the start, but the massive construction still went ahead.
Tags: Trang An Vietnam UNESCO mass tourism tourism mass tourism in vietnam world's heritage world's heritage in Vietnam destruction
 
View more

Mekong Delta entrepreneurs tap into fresh water business as salinization takes over

Murals along Hanoi street take visitors back to the 1980s

Take a look at Vietnam's largest jeweled mandala

Can’t touch this: Table Obama and Bourdain dined at on display in glass cabinet

 
go to top