Trang An
A tour of Vietnamese UNESCO Heritage... scarred by concrete in name of tourism

A 2,000-step stairway across the Trang An limestone complex was deemed illegal from the start, but the massive construction still went ahead.

Vietnamese firm faces closure for illegal exploitation of World Heritage site

The company ignored multiple written requests by local authorities to stop the construction of a mountain stairway ...

Paddling through Ninh Binh’s limestone landscape, with goat on the menu

Towering rocks that once protected the feudal capital of Vietnam await those who crave a taste of raw nature.
July 14, 2017 | 02:45 pm GMT+7

'Godzilla' director visits 'Kong' filming locations in Vietnam

Gareth Edwards, fresh from his 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' mega-success, has checked out Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh.
June 07, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7
 
