Paddling through Ninh Binh’s limestone landscape, with goat on the menu

On a typical Friday, hundreds of tourists flock to the narrow dock at Trang An, Ninh Binh’s largest limestone complex. From here, boat after boat set out to explore a maze of 250-million-year-old limestone karst towers and waterways, which covers over 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres).

According to UNESCO, the Trang An Complex displays signs of human activity from more than 30,000 years ago.