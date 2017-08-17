The most read Vietnamese newspaper
mass tourism
A tour of Vietnamese UNESCO Heritage... scarred by concrete in name of tourism
A 2,000-step stairway across the Trang An limestone complex was deemed illegal from the start, but the massive construction still went ahead.
The greatest cave on Earth can't speak, so we need to give it a voice
At 2-5 million years old, Son Doong was born long before humans came to existence. Let it live in harmony with ...
Da Lat flooded with garbage as Lunar New Year holiday comes to an end
Many people flocked to the resort town in Vietnam's Central Highlands to enjoy the last few days of the long holiday.
February 23, 2018 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Travelers, is Vietnam worth coming back for more?
Tell us about your Vietnam experience and whether you want to return.
September 05, 2017 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Don’t try to ‘improve’ Vietnam's cave system. Learn to appreciate it instead
'When nature is exploited for our comfort and need for instant gratification, we fail to see it for what it is.'
August 30, 2017 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
World's largest caves in Vietnam are not for everybody
'Some day down the line people will realize what has been lost, and by then it will be far too late.'
August 29, 2017 | 10:43 am GMT+7
Fed up with mass tourism, Europe's hotspots take away the welcome mat
From the romantic canals of Venice to the walled mediaeval town of Dubrovnik via the wilderness of Scotland's Isle of Skye, tourism is morphing into a nightmare for many locals.
August 17, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7