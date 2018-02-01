The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
The walkway is part of a project being funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency with $6 million.
Hanoi named among 13 best places to visit in March: US news site
Vietnam’s capital has plenty to offer globetrotters as spring arrives.
A tour of Vietnamese UNESCO Heritage... scarred by concrete in name of tourism
A 2,000-step stairway across the Trang An limestone complex was deemed illegal from the start, but the massive construction still went ahead.
March 12, 2018 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
Da Lat restaurant suspended for 7 days for beating customer unconscious
One of the eatery's employees has also been fined $110 for assaulting the Vietnamese American tourist.
March 11, 2018 | 08:54 am GMT+7
American national knocked out after food complaints at Vietnam restaurant
Arguments over food quality at a Da Lat restaurant escalated into violence and left at least one female tourist beaten unconscious.
March 08, 2018 | 09:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese firm faces closure for illegal exploitation of World Heritage site
The company ignored multiple written requests by local authorities to stop the construction of a mountain stairway in Trang An.
March 08, 2018 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese beach town warns tourists of savage rip currents
Drunk swimmers sometimes ignore the lifeguards in an attempt to show off on Vung Tau's coast.
March 02, 2018 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
The greatest cave on Earth can't speak, so we need to give it a voice
At 2-5 million years old, Son Doong was born long before humans came to existence. Let it live in harmony with humans.
March 02, 2018 | 08:51 am GMT+7
Foreign visitors to Vietnam surge 30 pct in first two months of 2018
The country has pinned its hopes on the booming tourism industry driving its economic growth.
March 01, 2018 | 05:46 pm GMT+7
Hue starts construction of new walkway on iconic river using rare, valuable timber
The concrete, wood-paneled walkway on the Perfume River is part of the former capital's plan to boost tourism.
February 27, 2018 | 08:38 am GMT+7
Wealthy Vietnamese turn their backs on 'boring' Tet for overseas travel
Droves of families are escaping the usual rigmarole for a more exotic Lunar New Year.
February 09, 2018 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam set to build world’s longest zip line in cave kingdom
The line will run 3.5 kilometers across the jungles of Quang Binh Province.
February 07, 2018 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese province proposes plan to build tunnel under Ha Long Bay
Stormy weather makes it dangerous to cross the existing bridge at the entrance to the bay.
February 01, 2018 | 04:49 pm GMT+7
Thailand bans smoking, littering at popular tourist beaches
The Southeast Asian country has been a tourist magnet for decades.
February 01, 2018 | 01:23 pm GMT+7
Foreign visitors to Vietnam skyrocket 42 pct in January
Overseas Vietnamese are returning for the Lunar New Year, and western visitors are arriving on their winter breaks.
January 30, 2018 | 04:08 pm GMT+7
