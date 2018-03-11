VnExpress International
NY art students mold clay into faces of dead, nameless migrants

By Reuters/Steve Holland   March 11, 2018 | 11:22 am GMT+7
New York Academy of Art students mold busts from 3D printed skulls of migrants who died trying to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S.
