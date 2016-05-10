The most read Vietnamese newspaper
NY art students mold clay into faces of dead, nameless migrants
New York Academy of Art students mold busts from 3D printed skulls of migrants who died trying to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S.
Migrant boat capsizes off Libya, 90 feared dead, mostly Pakistanis
The tragedy demonstrates the continued allure of Europe for desperate migrants fleeing conflicts and poverty.
US allows Syrians to stay for another 18 months
The decision was a relief for the Syrians whose temporary protected status ran out in March.
February 01, 2018 | 08:24 am GMT+7
Amnesty accuses Europe of 'complicity' in abuse of Libya migrants
EU accused of actively supporting a sophisticated system of abuse and exploitation of refugees and migrants.
December 12, 2017 | 10:25 am GMT+7
US pulls out of UN's Global Compact on Migration
Under Trump and his 'America First' policies, the United States has withdrawn from several global commitments.
December 04, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Iran says will respond in kind to Trump's 'insulting' ban
Iran's foreign ministry called Trump's decision 'illegal, illogical and contrary to international rules'.
January 29, 2017 | 01:54 am GMT+7
UN agencies urge Trump to allow refugees entry
U.S. President Donald Trump has stopped the entry of travelers from Syria and the six other nations - Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.
January 28, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
Trump defends restricted entry for Muslims
This year, the Trump administration aims to accept 50,000 refugees instead ofover 100,000 as set by Barack Obama.
January 26, 2017 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
Syrian refugee crisis is changing women's roles
They become heads of households and the main breadwinners.
September 10, 2016 | 08:21 am GMT+7
U.N. to campaign against xenophobia, racism in dealing with refugees
The United Nations on May 9 proposed that its member countries create and agree upon a system to share responsibility more fairly for the hundreds of millions of refugees and ...
May 10, 2016 | 11:58 am GMT+7
