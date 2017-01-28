VnExpress International
UN agencies urge Trump to allow refugees entry

By Reuters/Stephanie Nebehay   January 28, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump has stopped the entry of travelers from Syria and the six other nations - Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. 

The United Nations refugee agency and International Organization for Migration (IOM) called on the Trump administration on Saturday to continue offering asylum to people fleeing war and persecution, saying its resettlement program was vital.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

"The needs of refugees and migrants worldwide have never been greater and the U.S. resettlement program is one of the most important in the world," the two Geneva-based agencies said in a joint statement.

Trump stopped the entry of travelers from Syria and the six other nations - Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen - for at least 90 days, saying his administration needed time to develop more stringent screening processes for refugees, immigrants and visitors.

IOM and UNHCR said that they remained committed to working with the U.S. administration towards a shared goal of ensuring "safe and secure resettlement and immigration programmes".

"We strongly believe that refugees should receive equal treatment for protection and assistance, and opportunities for resettlement, regardless of their religion, nationality or race," they said.

Resettlement places provided by every country for vulnerable refugees, some of whom require special medical treatment not available in their first country of asylum, are vital, the agencies said. More than 30 countries take part in the program, which starts with vetting by the UNHCR.

The agencies hoped "that the US will continue its strong leadership role and long tradition of protecting those who are fleeing conflict and persecution".

Some 25,000 refugees were resettled in the United States between October and year-end under UNHCR's program for the most vulnerable, the agency said on Friday.

A host of U.S. federal government agencies are involved and extensive background checks are carried out, UNHCR spokeswoman Vannina Maestracci told a briefing.

"I think it's fair to say that refugees coming into the United States to be resettled are some of the most vetted individuals entering the United States," she said.

