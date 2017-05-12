The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Two Vietnamese migrants found dead on Taiwan beach
They were abandoned at sea by human traffickers on their way to find foreign employment, according to reports.
NY art students mold clay into faces of dead, nameless migrants
New York Academy of Art students mold busts from 3D printed skulls of migrants who died trying to cross the border ...
US-bound migrants freed in Mexico 'lacked food, water'
Among the many child migrants, 55 were with their parents or relatives, while 24 were making the dangerous journey alone.
February 04, 2018 | 11:44 am GMT+7
Migrant boat capsizes off Libya, 90 feared dead, mostly Pakistanis
The tragedy demonstrates the continued allure of Europe for desperate migrants fleeing conflicts and poverty.
February 03, 2018 | 07:56 am GMT+7
Amnesty accuses Europe of 'complicity' in abuse of Libya migrants
EU accused of actively supporting a sophisticated system of abuse and exploitation of refugees and migrants.
December 12, 2017 | 10:25 am GMT+7
Mediterranean 'by far world's deadliest border' for migrants: IOM
At least 33,761 migrants were reported to have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean between the year 2000 to 2017.
November 25, 2017 | 10:02 am GMT+7
California becomes first 'sanctuary state' for undocumented migrants
Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the law will 'undermine public safety.'
October 07, 2017 | 08:27 am GMT+7
US will admit up to 45,000 refugees next year: Trump
This is the lowest cap in decades.
September 30, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7
Vietnamese among the most spoken languages in Australia
Kangaroos, koala and Vietnamese...take a trip Down Under.
June 29, 2017 | 06:39 pm GMT+7
Ships rescue some 730 migrants in Mediterranean
Pregnant women and children were also rescued.
June 19, 2017 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Despite crackdown, people-smuggling across Thai-Myanmar border has risen
Migrants from Myanmar often do work Thais shun in sectors such as construction, agriculture and fishing, forming the backbone of Southeast Asia's second largest economy.
May 12, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Saigon in need of a million affordable homes over next decade - expert
The southern hub is in the grips of a major affordable housing shortage amid a rapidly growing population.
March 01, 2017 | 08:47 am GMT+7
Vietnam's urban boom fuelled by rural migrants
One in five people found in Vietnam's cities were born in the countryside.
December 18, 2016 | 01:13 pm GMT+7
Death toll rises to 52 after migrant boat capsizes off Egypt
Egyptians, Eritreans, Somalis, Sudanese were aboard
September 23, 2016 | 08:12 am GMT+7
Boat carrying 600 migrants sinks off Egypt, killing at least 43
About 400 could still be missing.
September 22, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
