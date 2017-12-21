The most read Vietnamese newspaper
US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals
The visas will only be issued prior to March 23, according to a report by the U.S. embassy in Hanoi.
Fight over US spending bill rekindles immigration debate
Lawmakers have until March 23 to work out how to fund government agencies for the next six months.
NY art students mold clay into faces of dead, nameless migrants
New York Academy of Art students mold busts from 3D printed skulls of migrants who died trying to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S.
March 11, 2018 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Vietnamese 'madame' arrested in South Korea for trafficking sex workers
The woman is accused of recruiting five sex workers and using false documents to smuggle them into the country.
March 06, 2018 | 02:40 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese passport makes minor gain, still among world’s least powerful
Most economies are opening up, but some countries such as the U.S. have adopted a more 'immigration-hostile policy.'
March 01, 2018 | 10:32 am GMT+7
US Senate rejects immigration bills, leaves Dreamers in limbo
'This vote is proof that President Trump’s plan will never become law,' Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.
February 16, 2018 | 09:08 am GMT+7
Trump pushes hardline immigration policies even as he urges unity
In his first State of the Union speech, Trump gave no ground on the contentious issue of whether to shield young immigrants known as 'Dreamers' from deportation.
January 31, 2018 | 01:01 pm GMT+7
'Don't worry': Trump lays out path to citizenship for Dreamers
Trump's comments are perhaps the most telling sign that a broader deal for 'Dreamer' immigrants might be within reach.
January 25, 2018 | 09:16 am GMT+7
Africa calls Trump racist after 'shithole' remark
'Ours is not a shithole country and neither is Haiti or any other country in distress.'
January 13, 2018 | 07:50 am GMT+7
U.S. moves toward expelling 200,000 Salvadorans
Changes to the TPS program mean that nearly 250,000 people will be subject to deportation.
January 09, 2018 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Backlash over Hong Kong's immigration 'blacklist'
Concerns are rising as freedom in Hong Kong is restricted.
December 21, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7
EU leaders fail to narrow east-west gap over migrants
Some Eastern European countries refuse refugees, citing security threats.
December 15, 2017 | 09:43 am GMT+7
Supreme Court allows Trump travel ban to take effect pending appeal
The ban also covers people from North Korea and a selection of senior officials from Venezuela, but its main focus is travelers from the six mainly Muslim countries.
December 05, 2017 | 08:51 am GMT+7
Trump administration to end protected status for Haitians in July 2019
The decision to end TPS for Haitians is part of Trump’s broader efforts to tighten restrictions on immigration.
November 21, 2017 | 09:52 am GMT+7
Trump vows immigration crackdown after New York attack
'Diversity lottery. Diversity lottery. Sounds nice. It's not nice,' he said.
November 02, 2017 | 09:40 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter