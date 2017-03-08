The most read Vietnamese newspaper
gender equality
France to 'name and shame' companies that pay women less
'No one wants to be bottom of the class on this issue,' French president Macron said.
Tourists in Hanoi discuss International Women's Day
'There should be an International Men's Day too!'
Super Bowl opens with protest-free anthem, but fans still divided
'I'm glad they stood for the anthem.'
February 05, 2018 | 09:47 am GMT+7
Ex-Google engineer fired over gender memo sues for discrimination
The guy who said he was discriminated as a white man, got fired.
January 09, 2018 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Should Vietnam abolish beauty pageants?
With a media storm swirling around an ongoing beauty pageant for being insensitive to flood victims, we ask what the point of these contests is.
November 07, 2017 | 06:40 pm GMT+7
Gender inequality widening after decade of progress: WEF
Equality in the workplace has only slipped further from view.
November 02, 2017 | 09:18 am GMT+7
Director Brett Ratner accused of harassment as Hollywood scandal grows
Ratner is one of Hollywood's most successful directors and producers whose films include 'X-Men: The Last Stand' and 'Horrible Bosses.'
November 02, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7
Cairo named most dangerous megacity for women, London best: poll
Tokyo ranks as safest in terms of sexual violence, where Delhi and Sao Paulo are the worst.
October 17, 2017 | 09:17 am GMT+7
Vietnam among leaders in APEC countries for female science graduates
Around 41 percent of Vietnamese science graduates are female, compared with just 32 percent in the U.S.
October 03, 2017 | 11:26 am GMT+7
Vietnam scrutinizes why so many women are being fired from industrial zones
Women aged over 35 accounted for 80 percent of factory workers who were fired or quit last year.
September 13, 2017 | 05:47 pm GMT+7
Vietnam a rare bright spot for women as men continue to rule corporate Asia
Seats at the table: A new study by Deloitte has found that gender diversity in Asian boardrooms is very low.
June 17, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam ranked among top 10 countries in women business ownership - report
In Vietnam, many women are engaged in entrepreneurship "out of necessity or opportunity."
April 10, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Poor Vietnamese women lining the pockets of world’s richest men - Oxfam
'Stark inequality' has been observed in the garment industry.
March 09, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Women at work around the world
Reuters photographers have been speaking with women in a range of professions around the world about their experiences of gender inequality.
March 08, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
Marches kick off across world ahead of International Women's Day
Women have started marking International Women's Day with marches in cities across the world to highlight issues from equal pay to access to abortion.
March 06, 2017 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
