Tag
feminism
France to 'name and shame' companies that pay women less
'No one wants to be bottom of the class on this issue,' French president Macron said.
Tourists in Hanoi discuss International Women's Day
'There should be an International Men's Day too!'
10 years on, Femen movement struggles to maintain momentum
Many are unsure what Femen stood for.
March 06, 2018 | 03:55 pm GMT+7
Women march again to protest against harassment, violence and Trump
From London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid to Los Angeles, New York and Washington, thousands march down the streets to protest against Trump and sexism.
January 22, 2018 | 01:43 pm GMT+7
Beirut activists hold vigil in tribute to murdered women
Women paid tribute to women, after a British diplomat and three Lebanese women were murdered in Lebanon last week.
December 24, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7
When Women Rule: 'No girl should be a gift to a rapist,' says Jordan MP fighting for women
Wafa Mustaga, Jordan's "Iron Lady", says more focus should be put on women's rights in Arab world.
October 26, 2017 | 09:17 am GMT+7
Movie Night: Lipstick Under My Burkha
Screening of Alankrita Shrivastava's latest film on women.
October 06, 2017 | 06:20 pm GMT+7
Violence against girls 'accepted part of being female' - report
From girls being coerced to have sex in exchange for school books to being forced into marriage, violence against girls is seen as an accepted part of being female.
October 02, 2017 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
Japan's cool Koike: Media-savvy feminist politician with stomach for a fight
Fluent in English and Arabic, Koike projects an image as an internationalist rarely seen in navel-gazing Japanese politics.
September 27, 2017 | 12:23 pm GMT+7
Saudi Arabia allows women to drive, in historic move
Many women's rights activists have previously been jailed for flouting the ban.
September 27, 2017 | 12:23 pm GMT+7
Why women keep beating each other up
The worst thing is, most of the time it's over men.
September 11, 2017 | 11:51 am GMT+7
Jordanian women imprisoned in name of family honour
Jordan has one of the highest rates of honor killings in the world. Authorities can indefinitely incarcerate women considered to be at risk of being attacked or killed in the name ...
August 16, 2017 | 09:25 am GMT+7
Through exercise, girls in South Sudan learn about peace and self-worth
A girls-only sports club is helping to foster team spirit and hopes to promote peace in a country divided by conflict.
June 29, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7
'Star Wars' embraces girl power with new heroine stories
Walt Disney Co and Lucasfilm said 'Star Wars Forces of Destiny' will focus on the 'untold stories of everyday heroism.'
April 14, 2017 | 09:14 am GMT+7