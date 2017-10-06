VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Movie Night: Lipstick Under My Burkha

October 6, 2017 | 06:20 pm GMT+7
Movie Night: Lipstick Under My Burkha
Opening: 07:30 pm, Sat 07 Oct 2017
Six Space 94B Trần Hưng Đạo

Screening of Alankrita Shrivastava's latest film on women. 

From the organizer: 

Do women dream too much? Too many dreams lead to too many desires, uncontrolled desires, dangerous desires. That’s what patriarchy wants us to believe. But in the small city of Bophal, four women have decided to try to set their desires free. Auntie, Rehana, Leela and Shereen, in their individual lives, challenge the borders imposed by social fetters. Getting a few inches of freedom is not easy, but it’s a collective effort that starts from our very own dreams and desires.

In India, Alankrita Shrivastava’s film was censored by the Central Board for Film Certification because it was “too lady-oriented”. However, the controversy that followed forced the board to overturn the decision and actually forced dialogue on questions that are never debated publicly.

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Year of release: 2016
Running time: 117 min
Trailer:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpHqeHF8NM0

This screening is organised together with An Ordinary City in HCMC.
Language: Indian with dual Eng-Viet subs.
Entrance fee: VND 50,000 (Students: VND 30,000)

Tags: women feminism screening film sixspace
 
Read more
Dark comedy storytelling: The Strange

Dark comedy storytelling: The Strange

Indie, rap & electronic: Đảo Giấu Nhạc #2 (Hidden Music Island)​

Indie, rap & electronic: Đảo Giấu Nhạc #2 (Hidden Music Island)​

Live music: Swing vs Balkan

Live music: Swing vs Balkan

MAP-Talk 2: The Open Interlace

MAP-Talk 2: The Open Interlace

Flea market: Handicraft Textiles

Flea market: Handicraft Textiles

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Film fest: Panam Anim 2017

Film fest: Panam Anim 2017

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

 
go to top