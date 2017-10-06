Movie Night: Lipstick Under My Burkha

From the organizer:

Do women dream too much? Too many dreams lead to too many desires, uncontrolled desires, dangerous desires. That’s what patriarchy wants us to believe. But in the small city of Bophal, four women have decided to try to set their desires free. Auntie, Rehana, Leela and Shereen, in their individual lives, challenge the borders imposed by social fetters. Getting a few inches of freedom is not easy, but it’s a collective effort that starts from our very own dreams and desires.



In India, Alankrita Shrivastava’s film was censored by the Central Board for Film Certification because it was “too lady-oriented”. However, the controversy that followed forced the board to overturn the decision and actually forced dialogue on questions that are never debated publicly.

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava

Year of release: 2016

Running time: 117 min

Trailer:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpHqeHF8NM0



This screening is organised together with An Ordinary City in HCMC.

Language: Indian with dual Eng-Viet subs.

Entrance fee: VND 50,000 (Students: VND 30,000)