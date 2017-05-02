The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
train
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Choo-choo! Saigon Station to undergo half-a-million dollar makeover
A green terrace, cafes and bistros will help restore the country’s largest railway hub to its former glory.
Telegraph names top 10 train journeys in Asia, and 2 of them are in Vietnam
The Hanoi-Saigon trip offers 1,600km of pagodas and paddies, while the Kunming-Hanoi train races down the amazing ...
Derailed US train was going 80 mph in 30 mph zone: transport authority
Local officials had warned only weeks ago that the track still might not be safe enough to handle trains at higher speeds.
December 19, 2017 | 04:42 pm GMT+7
Three dead, 100 hurt in US train derailment: police
One of the train's rail cars jumped tracks, plunging off a bridge onto a busy highway, where they hit five motor vehicles and two trucks.
December 19, 2017 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Vietnam offers super cheap train tickets through Christmas holiday
Tickets of up to $4.40 will be available for travel on all routes until December 27.
September 23, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7
Vietnam adds cameras, brake valves following series of train derailments
Speedy drivers and poor infrastructure were blamed for a number of incidents last month.
September 09, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
End of the line for Cambodia's homegrown 'Bamboo Train'
The bamboo-lined flat trollies are a testament to Cambodian creativity and enterprise, but its days are numbered.
September 01, 2017 | 11:27 am GMT+7
All aboard Vietnam's nostalgic North-South railway
Despite a decline in popularity, the railway still evokes memories of days gone by.
August 19, 2017 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
Lao Cai-Hanoi train derails entering station
The line remains open, but police are investigating the incident.
August 06, 2017 | 04:20 pm GMT+7
Revived rail link to hook up Saigon and the Mekong Delta
Saigon to Can Tho in just 45 minutes, for $3.6 billion.
July 06, 2017 | 08:35 am GMT+7
Do you feel lucky? 50-cent rail tickets up for grabs in Hanoi
Think Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but minus the tasty treat with your golden ticket.
June 15, 2017 | 11:26 am GMT+7
At $10,000 a ticket, Japan train offers luxury at a premium
The new Shiki-Shima train is in demand as Japanese customers seek high-end services on the go.
May 02, 2017 | 06:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnam may need $2.2 bln to keep railways safe
It will be 'extremely difficult' to reclaim the safety corridor for train tracks because people have been living alongside them for so long, an official said.
April 14, 2017 | 08:28 pm GMT+7
Trans-Vietnam train journey through stunning landscape named among Asia’s best
Hot breakfast, black coffee and a chance to watch Vietnam's beauty unfold right outside your window.
April 02, 2017 | 12:03 am GMT+7
Hop on the new 5-star train from Saigon to Nha Trang
Your 9-hour journey is now much more comfortable than before.
March 19, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter