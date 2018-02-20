VnExpress International
Tag Vietnam deforestation
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

To Vietnam's forest rangers, Tet means high season for illegal logging

While many are enjoying the most important holiday with their families, these rangers have spent their Tet (Lunar New Year) patrolling deep in the ...

PM orders closure of natural forests in strategic Central Highlands

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday said the government is determined to freeze the remaining 2.25 million ...
 
