VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Meet the soldiers who defused Indochina's largest wartime bomb

By Staff reporters   February 20, 2018 | 04:18 pm GMT+7
To them, the Vietnam War, during which the U.S. dropped more bombs than the Allies in World War II, has never ended.

Vietnam War

War exhibition delivers messages of peace in Ho Chi Minh City

War exhibition delivers messages of peace in Ho Chi Minh City

Shame and guilt of My Lai massacre must be kept alive: American veteran

Shame and guilt of My Lai massacre must be kept alive: American veteran

Vietnamese survivors remember My Lai massacre with horror and confusion

Vietnamese survivors remember My Lai massacre with horror and confusion

See more
Tags: Vietnam vietnam war bombs UXO
 
View more

Every spring, these Hanoi boys dress up as girls to dance in honor of former king

Vietnam's president releases birds for peaceful new year

Painted buffalo plows a year of good fortune in northern Vietnam

To Vietnam's forest rangers, Tet means high season for illegal logging

 
go to top