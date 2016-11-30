The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
UXO
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Meet the soldiers who defused Indochina's largest wartime bomb
To them, the Vietnam War, during which the U.S. dropped more bombs than the Allies in World War II, has never ended.
Survivors of Vietnam’s scrap blast recall 'rain of bullets'
A man won't go back to the house that buried his daughter and a woman cannot fry fish now as the sizzling sound is ...
Bomb disposal experts destroy 4-meter US missile found in Hanoi river
Officers think the missile was dropped in 1972, and its detonator was still intact.
December 08, 2017 | 10:55 am GMT+7
Giant wartime bomb removed from major Hanoi river
The seven-foot bomb was lying just meters from the iconic Long Bien Bridge.
November 28, 2017 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
Hanoi to deactivate wartime bomb found in major river
The seven-foot bomb is lying directly under the city’s historic Long Bien Bridge.
November 27, 2017 | 10:21 am GMT+7
2 killed by wartime bomb explosion in Vietnam
A man was trying to dismantle the bomb to sell for scrap when it blew up, killing him and his wife.
October 25, 2017 | 10:28 am GMT+7
Bomb disposal squad deactivates napalm bombs, mine found in central Vietnam
A local man was lucky not to have been blown to pieces when he stumbled across the ordnance in his backyard.
August 30, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7
6 killed while sawing leftover mortar shell in central Vietnam
Neighbors said the family had been trying to dismantle a bomb to sell as scrap metal.
August 18, 2017 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
300-kilo war bomb seized while en route for sale in Vietnam
The bomb was unearthed by scavengers in a forest in the central province of Quang Tri.
May 03, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Boat anchor gets caught on 100-kilo Vietnam War bomb
Officers said it is one of thousands dropped by the U.S. during the Christmas Bombings in 1972.
December 19, 2016 | 10:54 am GMT+7
230kg war bomb deactivated in central Vietnam
Around 1,500 people are killed every year in the country by unexploded ordnance.
November 30, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
Another massive war bomb found in central Vietnam
The 266-kilo bomb is the fourth discovered in Quang Tri Province in the past four months.
November 24, 2016 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
Massive batch of war-era ammunition unearthed in Vietnam
80 cartridges were discovered at what used to be a military base in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.
November 07, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
300-kilo war bomb found in central Vietnam
Unexploded ordnance from the Vietnam War still threatens a fifth of land mass across the country.
November 02, 2016 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's never-ending war: into the trenches with the bomb disposal squad
Disposing of deadly munitions seems an uphill task, but there may be hope.
October 17, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter