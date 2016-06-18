VnExpress International
vietnam war
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

War exhibition delivers messages of peace in Ho Chi Minh City

The U.S. anti-war movement comes alive in a series of pictures, posters and news articles.

US sailors visit Vietnamese shelter for victims of Agent Orange

'There is still room for the U.S. government and American people to understand the impact of Agent Orange on ...

Meet the soldiers who defused Indochina's largest wartime bomb

To them, the Vietnam War, during which the U.S. dropped more bombs than the Allies in World War II, has never ended.
February 20, 2018 | 04:18 pm GMT+7

A day with Vietnam's 'Top Gun' veteran fighter pilot

Meet Nguyen Van Bay, one of the most decorated pilots of the Vietnam War, at his simple farm in the heart of the Mekong Delta.
February 11, 2018 | 08:56 am GMT+7

Unearthing history in Vietnam's war tunnels

Most of the tunnels were destroyed by American bombs, many have now become tourist attractions. 
January 30, 2018 | 09:46 am GMT+7

In central Vietnam, relics of a battleground invoke horrors of war

49 years after one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War, all that is left is a graveyard of U.S. tanks and airplanes. 
October 29, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7

The forgotten story of a Saigon warrior

Espionage, covert attacks and the woman who lived.
April 27, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7

Steven Spielberg to have his first take on American-Vietnam War

The Jurassic Park’s director is said to be developing a movie about “the most trusted man in America” and his relationship with American-Vietnam War, according to Variety.
June 19, 2016 | 09:19 am GMT+7

Obama visit shows Vietnam is now a country, not a war

Unlike the previous two visits of U.S. presidents to Vietnam, Obama’s arrival in Hanoi seems no longer prominently haunted by the Vietnam-American War and its lingering legacy. ...
May 25, 2016 | 04:27 pm GMT+7
 
