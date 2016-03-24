The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Meet the soldiers who defused Indochina's largest wartime bomb
To them, the Vietnam War, during which the U.S. dropped more bombs than the Allies in World War II, has never ended.
Wartime bomb discovered in Hanoi a stark reminder of a lethal Vietnam War legacy
An estimated 800,000 tons of unexploded ordnance still remain scattered across Vietnam, killing and maiming ...
Experts blow up 130 US cluster bombs in central Vietnam
Officials say that more than 1,000 unexploded bombs left over from the war still litter the site.
April 16, 2017 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's never-ending war: into the trenches with the bomb disposal squad
Disposing of deadly munitions seems an uphill task, but there may be hope.
October 17, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Tunnels and trenches: Vietnamese children battle through the war
More than 100 photos are on display at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi showing how Vietnamese children lived through the brutal hardships of the war.
June 02, 2016 | 03:02 pm GMT+7
Deadly business: collecting the remnants of war
Although it is illegal to collect unexploded ordnance in Vietnam, for many locals in the northern province of Quang Tri the deadly debris has become a major source of income.
March 25, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter