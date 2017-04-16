VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Experts blow up 130 US cluster bombs in central Vietnam

By Thach Thao   April 16, 2017 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
Experts blow up 130 US cluster bombs in central Vietnam
Clustered bombs left from the Vietnam War in Quang Ngai Province. Photo by VnExpress/Thach Thao

Officials say that more than 1,000 unexploded bombs left over from the war still litter the site.

Bomb disposal experts destroyed 130 cluster bombs and a grenade in Vietnam's central province of Quang Ngai on Saturday, but said hundreds still remain hidden in the former battlefield.

The bombs were found on the slopes of a mountain and were detonated in controlled explosions after the area had been evacuated.

Officials said more than 1,000 unexploded cluster bombs remain on the 30-hectare mountainside.

The area is officially off-limits to the public, but many people make a living from mining and farming on the mountain, regardless of the dangers.

Explosions have occurred in the area, officials said, but without specifying casualties.

They said that clearance efforts will continue.

Bombs left over from the war are a constant threat in central Vietnam.

Unexploded ordnance still covers a fifth of the country and explosions occur frequently, killing more than 1,500 people every year and maiming and injuring 2,200 more, according to official data.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam bombs war
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top