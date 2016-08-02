The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
dog
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media
The event was caught on camera and shows several fighting dogs ganging up on a lone boar.
Taiwanese artist creates mini dog sculptures for Lunar New Year
Chen Forng-Shean, who has been carving Chinese zodiac animals for 20 years, has created 1mm-long miniscule ...
For the year of Dog: Top dogs gather to get paws on prize at Westminster show in New York
As the Lunar Year of the Dog approaches, dog breeders and owners from around the world put their best feet and paws forward at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog show in New York ...
February 13, 2018 | 05:50 pm GMT+7
Canine cash: Vietnamese on the hunt for lucky money ahead of Year of the Dog
Notes and coins featuring images of dogs are being snapped up in the build up to Tet.
February 09, 2018 | 10:16 am GMT+7
Pooches on parade at Vietnam Championship Dog Show
Tensions are high in Saigon as canine supermodels vie to become top dog.
December 17, 2017 | 12:37 pm GMT+7
CIA dog trainee quits explosives school in favor of 'sniffing out rabbits and squirrels'
The Central Intelligence Agency announces that a bomb-sniffing dog trainee is dropping out of the program.
October 21, 2017 | 08:09 am GMT+7
2 men beaten unconscious for stealing dogs in southern Vietnam
One of them is in critical condition with a broken skull.
July 28, 2017 | 07:08 pm GMT+7
Thousands watch annual Key West Dachshund Walk
Nearly 200 'wiener dogs' march through Key West's downtown to kick off New Year's festivities.
January 02, 2017 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Your dog can remember what you did: study
Dogs have great memories of a lot of events.
November 24, 2016 | 10:28 am GMT+7
49 Vietnamese killed by rabies in nine months
The country is working to eliminate the viral disease by 2020.
October 01, 2016 | 08:33 pm GMT+7
Dog meat - Hanoi's guilty pleasure
Every bite takes you across the border between right and wrong.
August 02, 2016 | 04:55 pm GMT+7
Fake dogs claim real money in a bizarre case of business
Pet lovers went extremely naive when it came to the cute animals.
July 09, 2016 | 06:13 pm GMT+7
Australia ends "war on terrier"
Johnny Depp's wife cops good behaviour bond as Australia ends "war on terrier".
April 19, 2016 | 08:22 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter