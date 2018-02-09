VnExpress International
Uber takes HCMC’s tax department to court over $2.3 mln bill

It's the second lawsuit the company has filed as it attempts to avoid what it claims to be undue fees.

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

It now owes $1.23 million in social insurance contributions and has been fined more than once.

Parishioners stay up all night in HCMC to bid final farewell to late Archbishop

Archbishop Paul Bui Van Doc passed away last Tuesday after suffering a stroke during a trip to Italy.
March 16, 2018 | 11:56 am GMT+7

Vietnam investigates rumor that woman and unborn baby died during 'natural' home delivery

Doctors say an emerging trend of women shunning medical support is putting themselves and their babies at risk.
March 15, 2018 | 04:12 pm GMT+7

HCMC court stalls Grab trial after reopening hearing for one day

Judges said more evidence is needed before a ruling can be made about the lawsuit started by Vietnam's top taxi firm.
March 07, 2018 | 04:04 pm GMT+7

Planning row engulfs expansion of Vietnam's largest airport

The government is waging conflicting proposals regarding cost and a third runway at Tan Son Nhat Airport.
March 01, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

In Saigon, fish stalls pull an all-nighter for God of Wealth Day

Grilled blotched snakehead are a must if you're fishing for a prosperous new year.
February 25, 2018 | 03:20 pm GMT+7

Police arrest suspect behind the murder of family of 5 in Saigon

The suspect is an 18-year-old worker at the family's welding shop.
February 16, 2018 | 07:40 pm GMT+7

Saigon’s downtown turns into sea of garbage after Lunar New Year’s Eve

Straight after the firework display on the eve of the new lunar year, many people left piles of garbage in downtown Saigon.
February 16, 2018 | 12:18 pm GMT+7

Saigon flower street all set to blossom for Tet

Nguyen Hue walking street has been given a furry, flowery facelift for the Year of the Dog.
February 12, 2018 | 04:26 pm GMT+7

Taste of Tet: This once-a-year flower market is a must-see

Bloom or bust for the upcoming Lunar New Year. 
February 12, 2018 | 02:10 pm GMT+7

Accident blocks roads to Vietnam’s biggest airport for over an hour

Traffic is more stressful these days in Vietnam as locals are in a rush to prepare for Tet.
February 10, 2018 | 11:39 am GMT+7

The Chinese cake that's stood the test of time in Vietnam for Lunar New Year

Chinese people are not forgetting their roots when they join their Vietnamese neighbors to celebrate Tet.
February 10, 2018 | 08:05 am GMT+7

Saigon relives football fever as U23 players pay a visit

Vietnam's U23 team meets their fans in Saigon one week after returning home as runner-up at an Asian championship.
February 04, 2018 | 06:17 pm GMT+7

Police to patrol Vietnam’s biggest airport in bid to beef up security

Two petrol bombs were planted at Tan Son Nhat Airport last year by a subversive group.
January 31, 2018 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
