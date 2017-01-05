The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Men chase balls at bizarre northern Vietnamese festival
Check out how hundreds of men battled in a muddy field in search of lucky phet balls.
A journey through time: Old photos of Tet in Hanoi 90 years ago
Take a peek into the past to see how the cherished traditional Tet looked like.
Dogs in bags and boxes: Vietnamese pet owners solve long holiday headache in hilarious ways
Because everybody needs to be home for Tet.
February 18, 2018 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Taste of Tet: This once-a-year flower market is a must-see
Bloom or bust for the upcoming Lunar New Year.
February 12, 2018 | 02:10 pm GMT+7
Storm Sanba forecast to leave Vietnam in peace for Tet
There is little chance of the storm growing stronger due to a cold front that has just moved in.
February 12, 2018 | 01:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese province forks out salaries to workers abandoned by S Korean employer
The company's director has reportedly left Vietnam, hanging hundreds of employees out to dry before the Tet holiday.
February 11, 2018 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
Tet travel rush: Crowds mob Tan Son Nhat Airport to welcome home relatives
Be prepared for seasonal chaos if you're planning on picking up loved ones from Vietnam's largest airport.
February 07, 2018 | 01:46 pm GMT+7
Tet dos and don’ts: 6 simple rules to survive Vietnam's Lunar New Year
Tet can be complicated and confusing, even for Vietnamese people. Stick to the rules and make the best of this special occasion.
January 27, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Rooftop Exchange Market - Tet Season
A three-week series of exchange market to celebrate Tet.
January 05, 2017 | 11:44 am GMT+7