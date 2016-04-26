VnExpress International
Traffic mayhem ensues as deadly crashes jam Hanoi highway

Wet weather has been blamed for the treacherous conditions on Sunday afternoon. 

5 road workers hit and killed by car in Vietnam

They were setting up a street divider when a speeding car hit them.

Higher speed limit blamed for accelerated traffic accidents in Saigon

The number of traffic accidents and deaths has risen since the speed limit was raised.
December 02, 2016 | 08:19 pm GMT+7

Hanoi motorbike ban unfeasible: traffic safety official

The ban would be impossible due mainly to undeveloped and insufficient public transport.
October 08, 2016 | 07:08 am GMT+7

11 dead, 8 injured in traffic accidents on Independence Day

There were more than 8,600 traffic violations, with fines totaling $215,000.
September 03, 2016 | 10:51 am GMT+7

Vietnamese police general turns down people’s right to ask cops for ID

Lawyers say it is a direct violation of the Constitution.
August 18, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s new traffic rule makes yellow the new red to educate bad drivers

Drivers argue that coming screeching to a halt for a yellow light is dangerous.
August 16, 2016 | 02:57 pm GMT+7

Over six thousand traffic accidents recorded in first quarter

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said poor awareness and lack of road safety knowledge is a problem that Vietnam needs to address urgently in order to reduce the traffic ...
April 26, 2016 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
 
