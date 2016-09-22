The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Million-dollar Sakura Park in Phu My Hung Midtown
Designed by Bangkok-based Land Sculptor Studio, Sakura Park is a perfect combination of Japanese and Vietnamese culture and architecture.
How Phu My Hung's best-selling development gears towards its 'little residents'
Phu My Hung's best-selling Saigon South Residences is designed to provide a safe environment for children to learn ...
Enjoy resort experience at Phu My Hung's flagship development
The most luxurious building at Saigon South Residences will go on sale in less than two weeks from now.
March 16, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7
What you need to know about Phu My Hung's best selling apartments
The Saigon South Residences’ best selling apartments, valued from VND2 billion each, feature many never-before-seen facilities in Phu My Hung’s luxury projects.
March 14, 2017 | 09:45 am GMT+7
Buyers rush to purchase first Japanese apartments in Phu My Hung
Many prospective foreign buyers, 30 percent of whom are Japanese, attended the ceremony held to kick off sales of the luxury apartments in Ho Chi Minh City.
February 28, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7
First Japanese apartments in Phu My Hung launched
The Grande apartments at Phu My Hung Midtown complex in Ho Chi Minh City will be up for sale on February 25.
February 21, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Multimillion-dollar Sakura Park to blossom in Phu My Hung
Investors hope to create a rich colorful and peaceful public space in one of the most exciting projects in Saigon.
February 17, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7
As strong stench pervades Saigon air, homebuyers now use their noses
Properties in some of the most affluent neighborhoods become less desirable due to a pungent odor that has plagued southern districts.
October 04, 2016 | 02:54 pm GMT+7
Lingering in southern Saigon, a nightmare that stinks
An overpowering smell keeps attacking the senses of thousands of people in Ho Chi Minh City, with no end in sight.
October 02, 2016 | 01:09 am GMT+7
Saigon stench culprit identified as landfill site
Authorities pinpoint the source of the unbearable odor plaguing southern suburbs.
September 22, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7