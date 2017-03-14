VnExpress International
What you need to know about Phu My Hung's best selling apartments

By VnExpress   March 14, 2017

The Saigon South Residences’ best selling apartments, valued from VND2 billion each, feature many never-before-seen facilities in Phu My Hung’s luxury projects.

Impressive numbers

Total value of an apartment

Number of apartments sold after three launches from Oct 2016 to Jan 2017

Interest mortgage for 28 months

Monthly payment after signing
purchase contract

Green space coverage

Amenities and services in the complex

A prime location of the future

Rach Dia I Bridge

Ben Luc-Long Thanh Highway
(1st phase)

Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho Tunnel
(1st phase)

Nguyen Khoai Bridge

Phuoc Khanh Bridge

Handover of
Saigon South Residences

Amenities featured for the first time
in Phu My Hung project

Kindergarten

Multi sports zone

1,700m² infinity swimming pool

Multi-function room (for parties, meetings...)

Coffee Shop

Garden

Gym and Yoga

Project milestones

Phase 1 (October 23, 2016)

Over 1,000 prospective buyers registered to purchase apartments

Phase 2 (November 27, 2016)

Zero-interest loan offered for the first time

Phase 3 (January 15, 2017)

Block E launch, the unique block with double river view

Launch of the most beautiful block – Block G

*Construction and completion schedules of transport infrastructure may be subject to change

 
