What you need to know about Phu My Hung's best selling apartments

Total value of an apartment
Number of apartments sold after three launches from Oct 2016 to Jan 2017
Interest mortgage for 28 months
Monthly payment after signing purchase contract
Green space coverage
Amenities and services in the complex
Rach Dia I Bridge
Ben Luc-Long Thanh Highway(1st phase)
Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho Tunnel(1st phase)
Nguyen Khoai Bridge
Phuoc Khanh Bridge
Handover ofSaigon South Residences
Kindergarten
Multi sports zone
1,700m² infinity swimming pool
Multi-function room (for parties, meetings...)
Coffee Shop
Garden
Gym and Yoga
Phase 1 (October 23, 2016)
Over 1,000 prospective buyers registered to purchase apartments
Phase 2 (November 27, 2016)
Zero-interest loan offered for the first time
Phase 2 (November 27, 2016)
Zero-interest loan offered for the first time
Phase 3 (January 15, 2017)
Block E launch, the unique block with double river view
Launch of the most beautiful block – Block G
*Construction and completion schedules of transport infrastructure may be subject to change