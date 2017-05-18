Million-dollar Sakura Park in Phu My Hung Midtown

Designed by Bangkok-based Land Sculptor Studio, Sakura Park is a perfect combination of Japanese and Vietnamese culture and architecture.

The park introduces a wide range of community spaces suitable for all ages featuring kid’s corner with sand playground; fountain plaza; a quiet area for book lovers and picnic lawns for families. Paths running through the park will be ideal for jogging, while a multi-functional sports zone is perfect for those work-out enthusiasts.

Sakura Park will retain the natural boundary of the waterfront with a garden of aquatic plants for environment preservation and youth education. A riverside path will also include a modern pavilion and stone steps for people to sit on and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

There are two walking paths in Sakura Park with one running along the river displaying serene scenery of the waterfront. Another path under the beautiful Singapore sakura canopy is expected to be the best blossoms viewing place in town.

Sakura Plaza, at the center of the park, is built in the shape of a flower blossom. The plaza features a fountain with beautiful jets dotted like flying petals. The outstanding part at the heart of the plaza is an eight-meter high Sakura statue that can swirl in the wind.

Sakura Park is part of the Phu My Hung Midtown complex, Phu My Hung’s first development in cooperation with leading Japanese real estate companies Daiwa House Group, Nomura Real Estate Group and Sumitomo Forestry Group.

This project is the South Saigon real estate giant's biggest investment in the past three years. Construction materials were carefully selected and imported from Europe.

After the success of the first phase, with 100 percent of apartments at The Grande sold out, at the end of May, Phu My Hung Midtown will launch its second residential project – The Symphony at the center of the complex and adjacent to Sakura Park.