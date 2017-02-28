Buyers rush to purchase first Japanese apartments in Phu My Hung

More than 800 people attended the launch of the Grande apartments in Ho Chi Minh City's Phu My Hung.

Sponsored

Hundreds of potential buyers flocked to Ho Chi Minh City for a ceremony held to kick off sales at the Grande, Phu My Hung's first Japanese apartments.

Prestigious real estate developer Phu My Hung collaborated with three distinguished Japanese partners to develop the project – namely, Daiwa House Group, Nomura Real Estate Group and Sumitomo Forestry Group. Together, the three companies represent half of Japan's real estate market.

A total of 1,539 prospective buyers requested a chance to attend Saturday's event. In the end, the company only invited 800 candidates (three times the number of apartments being offered at the launch) to submit ballots that will offer them slots on the waiting list for future apartments.

The luckiest of the group were permitted to purchase a single apartment on Saturday, according to Truong Quoc Hung, vice president of Phu My Hung.

Of the many potential foreign buyers who attended the ceremony, roughly 30 percent were Japanese. In addition to Ho Chi Minh City expats, many buyers flew in from Tokyo, Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul and Dubai.

The apartments cost between VND5 billion ($219,000) and VND10 billion ($438,000), including value-added tax, maintenance fees and land-use right fee.

The Grande represents the first building in Phu My Hung Midtown, a complex of condos, offices, retail space and amusement centers. It is Phu My Hung’s biggest investment in the past three years.

The 26-floor building will feature high-end facilities, two basement levels, 309 apartments and 13 shops. The Grande provides services of all kinds to ensure its residents have all of their needs satisfied without any need to leave, including swimming pools, BBQ areas, gardens, yoga studios, golf simulation studio and libraries.

Buyers can choose between 69 and 249 square meter apartments containing between one and four bedrooms. Two-bedroom apartments account for 62 percent of all the units.

Customers will have 28 months to pay off half the value of their unit. They'll pay the remaining 45 percent upon handover of the unit and pay the balance following receipt of their ownership certificate.

The project is guaranteed by Vietcombank’s South Saigon Branch and Vietnam International Bank, which also offer prospective buyers preferential loans.

The Grande's future residents will also be able to stroll to Vietnam’s first-of-its-kind Sakura Park, which will feature beautiful riverside views of hundreds of Singapore Sakura trees, creating a Japanese atmosphere for visitors.

“The Phu My Hung Midtown complex and the impressive Sakura Park promise to offer a must-visit place for Saigon residents,” Phu My Hung representative said. "Here we have a lot of green space, natural harmony and many interesting activities for sports, dining and entertainment."

The Grande apartment building offers a spectacular view of the multi-million dollar Sakura Park and Ca Cam River.

