Multimillion-dollar Sakura Park to blossom in Phu My Hung

Phu My Hung, the prestigious developer of the eponymous township in Ho Chi Minh City's District 7, has unveiled plans for a new cherry blossom park.

Truong Quoc Hung, vice president of the company, calls the project Sakura Park and said it represents one of the most ambitious investments in Phu My Hung Midtown, an impressive complex of condos, office and retail space and amusement centers.

The park features designs inspired by cherry blossoms. The project investor envisions it as a place for residents to walk and enjoy the flowers just like in Japan.

Sakura Park is expected to cover approx. 12,000 square meters with hundreds of Sakura trees imported from Singapore, creating a Japanese atmosphere for visitors.

Hung said the shipment and maintenance of the trees accounts for a large part of the cost for the multi-million dollar park.

The park will surround Sakura Plaza, which features a fountain inspired by cherry blossom petals and an eight-meter sculpture in the shape of a flower petal rotating in the wind.

A path fully lined with Sakura trees will be situated near the main road leading into the complex and is expected to create a view resembling the traditional Japanese festival to welcome spring - Hanami.

Besides the cherry trees, the plaza will also be adorned with other colorful flowers surrounding stylized seats for residents to take a rest after a stroll.

Two walkways along the river in Sakura Park.

Sakura Park will retain the natural boundary of the waterfront in its design and feature a garden of natural plants for preservation purposes and for young people to learn more about nature.

Along the river there will be sections reaching down to the bank with stone steps for local residents to sit on and enjoy the beautiful scene. The water surface will create a shimmering backdrop to the sculpture garden in daylight and a colorful spectacle at night over the park.

The park will be suitable for all age groups, with a recreational area for children, a meeting place inside the sculpture garden, a water fountain and a quiet place for book-lovers. The surrounding hills covered in green grass will also be great places for families to enjoy all sorts of leisure activities. They can also go for a walk, jog, or participate various activities at the sports complex.

“By 2019, we expect Sakura Park to have become an exciting destination in Phu My Hung for visitors. It promises to be a versatile public space set in a luxurious, cozy and distinctive setting,” said Hung.

As part of the Phu My Hung Midtown project, Sakura Park is a combination of Vietnamese and Japanese architectural styles.