obama in vietnam
Obama visit shows Vietnam is now a country, not a war
Unlike the previous two visits of U.S. presidents to Vietnam, Obama’s arrival in Hanoi seems no longer prominently haunted by the Vietnam-American ...
Obama eats Hanoi-style
U.S. President Barack Obama dines out like a local at Hanoi's famous Bun Cha Huong Lien restaurant and savors ...
A regular Monday night and ‘bun cha’ with Obama
Low, plastic, cheap, delicious and cold are the adjectives the celebrity chef used to give the world a sense of his ‘bun cha’ experience with U.S. President Barack Obama during ...
May 24, 2016 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Obama gets a $6 dinner with Anthony Bourdain in Hanoi
President Obama dined with chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain in Hanoi, Vietnam on Monday.
May 23, 2016 | 09:43 pm GMT+7
John Kerry meets Vietnamese people around Hoan Kiem Lake
John Kerry spotted around Hoan Kiem Lake this afternoon and chatted with passer-by.
May 23, 2016 | 08:56 pm GMT+7
Obama in Hanoi: Taliban leader is dead
U.S. President Barack Obama confirmed on Monday that the leader of the Afghan Taliban had been killed in an American air strike, an attack likely to trigger another leadership ...
May 23, 2016 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
Obama visits Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House
Barack Obama is the first U.S president to visit Uncle Ho's Stilt House.
May 23, 2016 | 12:54 pm GMT+7
Obama to visit Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House today
Barack Obama is scheduled to be the first U.S president to visit Uncle Ho's Stilt House today.
May 23, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
Excited Vietnamese greet Obama
Vietnamese enthusiastically welcome U.S. President Barack Obama and hope for stronger diplomatic and economic ties, and the lifting of an arms embargo.
May 23, 2016 | 07:59 am GMT+7
Hanoians line up in the streets to welcome Obama
Hundreds of people are waiting to catch a glimpse of Obama alongside the road to his hotel.
May 22, 2016 | 11:30 pm GMT+7
First snapshots of Obama in Hanoi
U.S. President Obama arrived in Hanoi one hour ago for a three-day Vietnam visit. VnExpress International introduces the first photos of him in Hanoi.
May 22, 2016 | 10:38 pm GMT+7
President Obama arrives in Hanoi
The Air Force One, which carries U.S. President Barack Obama, has landed at the Noi Bai International Airport at around 9:35 p.m. on Sunday.
May 22, 2016 | 09:36 pm GMT+7
Secretary of State John Kerry arrives in Hanoi, Obama’s Air Force One may land at Noi Bai at 9:30 p.m.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has arrived at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.
May 22, 2016 | 09:03 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter