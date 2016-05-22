first-snapshots-of-obama-in-hanoi

|
U.S. President Barack Obama receives flowers as he arrives at Noibai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam May 22, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Barack Obama walks to his limousine as he arrives at Noibai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam May 22, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria
Obama ascends from Air Force One in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
People waiting for Obama around Marriott hotel in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do
Ordinance detection around Marriott hotel where Obama is expected to stay. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do