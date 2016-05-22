VnExpress International
First snapshots of Obama in Hanoi

By VnExpress   May 22, 2016 | 10:38 pm GMT+7

U.S. President Obama arrived in Hanoi one hour ago for a three-day Vietnam visit. VnExpress International introduces the first photos of him in Hanoi. 

U.S. President Barack Obama receives flowers as he arrives at Noibai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam May 22, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Barack Obama walks to his limousine as he arrives at Noibai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam May 22, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Carlos Barria
Obama ascends from Air Force One in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

People waiting for Obama around Marriott hotel in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do
Ordinance detection around Marriott hotel where Obama is expected to stay. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

Tags: Obama State visit obama in vietnam obama in asia obama in hanoi american vietnam US-Vietnam relation
 
