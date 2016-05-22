VnExpress International
Hanoians line up in the streets to welcome Obama

By VnExpress   May 22, 2016 | 11:30 pm GMT+7

Hundreds of people are waiting to catch a glimpse of Obama alongside the road to his hotel.

People gathered along Do Duc Duc road and cheered when Obama convoy passed by. Le Thi Hanh, a woman waiting for Obama, said

People gathered along Do Duc Duc road and cheered when Obama convoy passed by. Le Thi Hanh, a woman waiting for Obama, said "I'm happy to see his car arriving at the hotel. I hope I can see his car leaving the hotel tomorrow morning." Photo by VnExpress
One young man carries a large-sized picture of Obama. Photo by VnExpress
People come to see Obama in front of JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi.

People come to see Obama in front of JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress
Pham Hung and Do Duc Duc streets leading to JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi are blocked. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

