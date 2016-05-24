The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Inside the wreckage of Saigon's charred Carina Plaza
23 Mar 2018
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon
23 Mar 2018
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
22 Mar 2018
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Obama eats Hanoi-style
By
VnExpress - Reuters
May 24, 2016 | 09:16 am GMT+7
U.S. President Barack Obama dines out like a local at Hanoi's famous Bun Cha Huong Lien restaurant and savors their acclaimed char grilled pork and noodles.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Obama
Anthony Bourdain
Hanoi
obama in hanoi
obama in vietnam
View more
Obama’s messages to Vietnamese start-ups
Obama touts TPP to Vietnam
U.S. schools evacuated over 'automated' bomb threats
Czech castle unveils 'hidden' wines from 1890s
Reading:
Obama eats Hanoi-style
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Get Newsletter