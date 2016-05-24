VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

U.S. schools evacuated over 'automated' bomb threats

By Reuters/Gavino Garay   May 24, 2016 | 09:17 am GMT+7
Multiple schools across the U.S., including in California and Colorado, are evacuated or placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure after receiving automated 'robocalls'.
Tags: bomb
 
View more

Hanoians surf to work

Chinese fishermen detained in South Africa

Obama’s messages to Vietnamese start-ups

Obama touts TPP to Vietnam

 
go to top