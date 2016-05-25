VnExpress International
Obama touts TPP to Vietnam

By Reuters/Mana Rabiee   May 25, 2016 | 08:30 am GMT+7
U.S. President Barack Obama visits Vietnam's commercial hub and touts the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal, widely expected to benefit Vietnam which already has $45 billion in annual trade with the U.S.
