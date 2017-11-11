The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
state visit
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
South Korea’s Moon tries Vietnamese famous pho in Hanoi
President Moon Jae-in and his wife had breakfast at a local pho noodle soup restaurant during a state visit.
Bangladesh welcomes Vietnamese president with 21-gun salute
President Tran Dai Quang is on a five-day visit to boost ties in South Asia.
Macron urges European unity to face rising China
Macron concluded his state visit to Beijing with several trade deals, and a warning that EU countries should watch out for China.
January 10, 2018 | 07:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, China agree to deepen relations and maintain peace, stability in troubled waters
Vietnam's Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong and his Chinese counterpart Xi witnessed the signing of 12 cooperative agreements.
November 13, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Chinese leader treated to extravagant welcome at Hanoi's Presidential Palace
President Xi's arrival was accompanied by a gun salute and military parade.
November 12, 2017 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, US sign $12 billion in trade deals during Trump's visit to Hanoi
Agreements in aviation and energy were signed as the U.S. President called for 'fair and reciprocal' trade with Vietnam.
November 12, 2017 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, US tout burgeoning ties at state dinner
U.S. president Donald Trump attends a state dinner hosted by his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang before the state visit Sunday in Hanoi.
November 11, 2017 | 08:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's capital beefs up security ahead of Trump's arrival
Streets are cordoned off and cops and soldiers deployed as Trump is set to land in Hanoi at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.
November 11, 2017 | 02:07 pm GMT+7
Obama touts TPP to Vietnam
U.S. President Barack Obama visits Vietnam's commercial hub and touts the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal, widely expected to benefit Vietnam which already has $45 billion in ...
May 25, 2016 | 08:30 am GMT+7
