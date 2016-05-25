VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Obama talks to Vietnamese youth like a pro

May 25, 2016 | 06:29 pm GMT+7
The U.S. president seems to have done his homework before his trip.
Tags: Obama Son Tung MTP
 
View more

Six weeks after quake, Ecuador still in clean up mode

As many as 900 migrants feared drowned in one week

Flying man soars over China's Great Wall

Hundreds of people drag whale back into the sea in Nghe An

 
go to top