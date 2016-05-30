As many as 900 migrants feared drowned in one week

VnExpress International
By Reuters/Mana Rabiee   May 30, 2016 | 08:03 am GMT+7
Aid agencies say anywhere from 700 to 900 migrants may have died at sea this week based on testimony from some of the 14,000 migrants who were rescued while making the perilous crossing from Libya towards Italy.
