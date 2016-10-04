The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Two dead, 22 hurt from bomb blast in northeast Myanmar city Lashio
Lashio is in Myanmar’s restive Shan State where several ethnic insurgent groups are fighting the military.
250kg wartime bomb unearthed in southern Vietnam
Thinking the bomb was a big rock, the farmer had used it for years to chop firewood on.
Giant wartime bomb removed from major Hanoi river
The seven-foot bomb was lying just meters from the iconic Long Bien Bridge.
November 28, 2017 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
2 killed by wartime bomb explosion in Vietnam
A man was trying to dismantle the bomb to sell for scrap when it blew up, killing him and his wife.
October 25, 2017 | 10:28 am GMT+7
Terror threat raised after London bomb attack
No-one has yet been arrested over the bombing yesterday.
September 16, 2017 | 09:49 am GMT+7
'Blockbuster' WWII bomb forces evacuation of 60,000 in Frankfurt
More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are regularly found buried in Germany.
September 04, 2017 | 09:31 am GMT+7
300-kilo war bomb seized while en route for sale in Vietnam
The bomb was unearthed by scavengers in a forest in the central province of Quang Tri.
May 03, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Vietnamese man killed in blast while cutting open warhead
His brother was severely wounded in the explosion in central Vietnam.
April 30, 2017 | 11:50 am GMT+7
Five Vietnamese prosecuted for dismantling wartime bomb
The group cut open the bomb overnight to take the explosive for sale.
April 28, 2017 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Death toll from Aleppo bus convoy bomb attack at least 126 - Observatory
More than 60 children were among the dead.
April 17, 2017 | 08:49 am GMT+7
Giant war-time bomb safely destroyed in central Vietnam
Locals were attempting to dismantle the lethal device for scrap metal before experts were called in.
April 15, 2017 | 07:56 am GMT+7
100-kilo Vietnam War bomb unearthed in southern province
Authorities said the bomb could still detonate at any time and cause serious damage.
March 24, 2017 | 06:56 pm GMT+7
270-kilo war bomb unearthed in central Vietnam
Bomb removal group PeaceTrees has safely removed the bomb found in Quang Tri Province.
January 11, 2017 | 08:30 pm GMT+7
400-kilogram war bomb unearthed in Vietnam
The bomb was found two meters from a main road in the Central Highlands resort town Da Lat.
October 04, 2016 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
Bomb blamed for Vietnam taxi blast, suicide suspected
Police say the passenger detonated the bomb after leaving a suicide note at home.
October 04, 2016 | 02:06 pm GMT+7
