Video
These brave women clear landmines

By Hoang Tao   November 10, 2019 | 09:30 am GMT+7
The mine-clearing team of Mines Advisory Group, with 13 out of 14 members being women, has detected 300 landmines and bombs in Quang Tri, a major battlefield during the Vietnam War.

