News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Quang Tri
27 wartime bombs unearthed in backyard in central Vietnam
Quang Tri was a center for American military bases and a principle battleground during the 1968 Tet Offensive.
Locals uncover illegal logging operation deep in the jungle of central Vietnam
Authorities in Quang Tri Province claim they had no knowledge of what was going on.
Tourism back on track in Vietnam’s pollution-hit provinces
The northern part of the central coast is gradually recovering from the country's worst-ever environmental disaster.
April 28, 2017 | 03:03 pm GMT+7
Giant war-time bomb safely destroyed in central Vietnam
Locals were attempting to dismantle the lethal device for scrap metal before experts were called in.
April 15, 2017 | 07:56 am GMT+7
War-torn Con Co Island in central Vietnam finally opens to tourists
Visitors can reach the unspoiled tropical island using a free speedboat service.
April 13, 2017 | 11:38 pm GMT+7
Fidel Castro: 43 years ago on Vietnam's fiercest battlefield
The former Cuban leader paid his first visit to Vietnam's southern province of Quang Tri in 1973.
November 27, 2016 | 02:55 pm GMT+7
Cleaning up after war: Vietnam's de-miners at work
41 years after the war, un-exploded ordnance continues to kill and maim in Vietnam.
October 14, 2016 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Health warning for fish from central Vietnam adds to uncertainty after toxic spill
Officials continue to ask consumers to avoid certain seafood products.
September 20, 2016 | 12:13 pm GMT+7
Drug trafficking and commercial fraud rife at Vietnam – Laos border
There has been a 100 percent increase in drug trafficking cases at the Lao Bao Border Gate.
August 10, 2016 | 04:59 pm GMT+7
Drought and salinity rock Vietnam's economy in first half of 2016
Vietnam's economy slowed in the first half of 2016 after a historic drought took a heavy toll on the country’s agricultural sector, while mass fish deaths along the central ...
June 30, 2016 | 12:26 pm GMT+7
Mine clearance worker killed in explosion in central Vietnam
A cluster bomb explosion in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Tri has killed one mine clearance expert and injured another while they were working for the Norwegian-funded ...
May 19, 2016 | 06:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese government offers rice to fishermen following mass fish deaths
The government has pledged to provide rice for people in central provinces whose lives have been badly affected by the recent mass fish deaths, according to a Finance Ministry ...
May 17, 2016 | 04:33 pm GMT+7
PM orders nationwide environmental check after fish deaths; oil spill and earthquake not to blame
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked relevant ministries and provinces across the country to carry out environmental inspections, especially on heavy industrial projects, ...
April 26, 2016 | 12:25 am GMT+7
Deadly business: collecting the remnants of war
Although it is illegal to collect unexploded ordnance in Vietnam, for many locals in the northern province of Quang Tri the deadly debris has become a major source of income.
March 25, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7
