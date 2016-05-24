The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon
23 Mar 2018
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
22 Mar 2018
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
Czech castle unveils 'hidden' wines from 1890s
By
Reuters/Mana Rabiee
May 24, 2016 | 09:16 am GMT+7
Wine experts enjoy a rare taste of fine wines from 125 years ago that were secretly stashed away in a Czech castle in 1945.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
wine
hidden treasure
View more
Chinese fishermen detained in South Africa
Obama’s messages to Vietnamese start-ups
Obama touts TPP to Vietnam
U.S. schools evacuated over 'automated' bomb threats
Reading:
Czech castle unveils 'hidden' wines from 1890s
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World