A tweet that reads “Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer” by Bourdain went viral this morning when the chef shared his experience from last night. Seemingly awed by Vietnam's street food culture, our chef footed the bill, which came to a whopping $6, much to the relief of American taxpayers.

Obama’s celebrity dining outing attracted a large crowd of onlookers, who watched his motorcade travel from his hotel to the destination.

Hundreds of others gathered on the streets outside the modest-looking restaurant, trying to catch a glimpse of the president, according to a pool reporter.

The interview was part of the White House’s strategy to reach new audiences through non-traditional outlets.

During a trip to Alaska last September, Obama appeared on Bear Grylls’ NBC outdoor survival show.

The outspoken Bourdain has often criticized Republicans but has also expressed disappointment with Obama.