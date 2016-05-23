Obama to visit Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House today

The President is expected to meet with the newly-elected chairwoman of the National Assembly in Vietnam, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, at the House where Ho Chi Minh used to live.

He will then be received at a state luncheon, followed by a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Obama's concluding meeting of the day will be with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

On May 24, the President will meet with members of Vietnam's civil society and give a speech to the Vietnamese people.

In Ho Chi Minh City, he will visit the Jade Pagoda followed by a meeting with young Vietnamese entrepreneurs, where he will discuss the benefits of TPP to both Vietnam and the U.S., and the TPP's prospects in promoting growth, job creation and also high standards of labor and the environment.On May 25, the President will host a town hall with members of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative.

"I think this visit is unusually long -- we’re spending three days in Vietnam, going to two cities, addressing the strategic, security, economic, and people-to-people relationship that we’re building, and we intend for this to be a truly impactful visit in the history of U.S.-Vietnamese relations," said the White House.

Upon completing his Vietnam trip, Obama will head to Japan for the G7 Summit.